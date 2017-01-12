Manhattan Begins Martin Luther King Community Celebrations

Celebrations for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day will get underway tonight in the Little Apple.

The next meeting of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. memorial committee will be at 7 p.m. tonight at the First United Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Avenue.

Be on hand for one of many events this weekend to share in the words and music of the civil rights movement with faith services, creative works contests, and presentations from keynote speakers Dr. Zelia Wiley and Dr. Gretchen Eick.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on Monday, Jan. 16, with prayer, reflection and breakfast at Four Points by Sheraton.

A full list of events can be found here http://www.mhk-mlk.org/.