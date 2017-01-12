Celebrate the Night in “Black & White” at Feb. 25 Symphony Gala

Celebrate the night in “Black & White” at the 9th annual Salina Symphony Gala, to be held Sat., Feb. 25, at the Salina Country Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktail hour and silent auction bidding. Dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m., followed by a live auction and concert.

The highlight of the evening will be the entertainment. Guest vocalists will perform well-loved music from black and white film and television. The soloists will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra comprised of Symphony musicians.

Tickets are $75 per person. Seating is limited, so make your reservations today at the Symphony Office or by calling 785-823-8309. Proceeds will benefit the Symphony and Youth Education Program.

The Salina Symphony is a regional orchestra dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. Conducted by Maestro Ken Hakoda, the Symphony is one of the premiere musical ensembles of North Central Kansas. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.