Broadway and movie hit ‘Mamma Mia!’ coming to Kansas State University

Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series will present the musical smash hit “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in McCain Auditorium.



Based on the music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identify of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. This tale of love, laughter and friendship is propelled by the storytelling of ABBA’s hit songs, including “Mamma Mia!”, “Honey, Honey,” “Chiquitita,” “SOS” and more.

Limited tickets remain for “Mamma Mia!” and are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, by phone at 785-532-6428, or online at k-state.edu/mccain. Half-price tickets for most seats are available for K-State students and kids 18 and under.