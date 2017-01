The 2017 Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Symposium will get underway this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Manhattan.

Objectives of the K-INBRE Symposium include to strengthen the ability of Kansas researchers to compete effectively for NIH funds by building critical mass of investigators. K-INBRE is Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence.

A full schedule of events can be found at http://www.k-inbre.org/symposium_schedule.html.