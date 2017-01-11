Riley County Arrests January 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jared Evans, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 600 block of Highland Ridge on January 10, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Evans was arrested on a Riley County Dis trict Court warrant for theft. Evans’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Evans was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for cruelty to animals and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits in the 500 block of Thirteenth St. in Ogden, Kansas on January 10, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Officers listed Angel Sumpter, 33, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim when she reported her dog had been shot. Sumpter called police after taking her dog to the vet because it was bleeding and was told that the dog had been shot by a .22 caliber bullet. Police have no suspect at this time. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.