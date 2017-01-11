K-State Falls Late at Texas Tech, 66-65

Texas Tech rallied back from a 7-point deficit with clutch second-half shooting to upend No. 25 Kansas State, 66-65, on Tuesday night in front of 8,217 fans at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Wildcats (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), which has lost their 3 games by a combined 4 points, led 50-43 with 10:07 to play and twice held a 4-point advantage late in the second half, including 62-58 with 2:37 remaining. However, a steal and resulting lay-up by ju nior guard Keenan Evans capped a 5-0 run to give the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) the lead for good at 63-62 with 15 seconds left. Evans scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.

K-State had one last chance with 5 seconds to go, but a lay-up by sophomore guard Barry Brown fell off the rim. Senior forward D.J. Johnson was called for his fifth personal on the rebound and the Wildcat bench was assessed a technical for arguing the call, resulting in a combined 3-of-4 free throws by senior forward Aaron Ross and junior guard Niem Stevenson. Brown hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin of 66-65.

The Wildcats connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the eighth time this season, including the second consecutive road game, hitting on exactly 50 percent (21-of-42) from both the field and from 3-point range (10-of-20). The team shot 65 percent (13-of-20) after halftime, including 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech finished at 43.5 percent (20-of-46) from the field, including 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range, but knocked down 76.9 percent (20-of-26) from the free throw line.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes paced three Wildcat starters in double figures with 17 points on 6-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-point field goals, while sophomore forward Dean Wade and Johnson finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Brown and senior guard Wesley Iwundu each scored 9 points.

Evans was one of three Red Raiders in double figures, along with junior Zach Smith (16) and Ross (10).