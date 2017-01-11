Federal REAL ID Act affects more visitors to Fort Riley

To comply with federal REAL ID Act standards and expiring extensions,
visitors from additional states and territories without valid Department of
Defense-issued ID cards will be required to present additional
identification beginning Jan. 30.
On March 1, 2016, Fort Riley began enforcement of the REAL ID Act. Since
then, residents of Minnesota, Missouri and Washington have been showing
additional identification. Starting Jan. 30, residents with ID cards from
Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will be included.
Additionally, IDs issued by Guam will be unacceptable Jan. 30 if the
territory’s requested extension, currently under review, is not approved by
the Department of Homeland Security.
The Congressional REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes federal standards for
state-issued driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards.
Licenses issued by states or territories not in compliance with these
standards are not accepted by the federal government for official purposes
like accessing a federal installation.
To access any federal facility or military installation, including Fort
Riley, visitors from Guam, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana,
Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington must present secondary
identification. For unescorted access when visiting Fort Riley, people
having drivers’ licenses issued by non-compliant states or territories will
need to provide an additional form of identification.
Acceptable secondary forms of identification include:
. U.S. passport
. Permanent resident card/Alien Registration Receipt Card (Form 1-551)
. Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp or visa
. An employment authorization document that contains a photograph
(Form I-766)
. School ID containing the photograph, name and expiration date (for
minors only)
. Birth certificate or document with full name and date of birth
. Vehicle registration with name and address (must match address on
non-compliant driver’s license)
. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
. Native American Tribal Photo ID
. Utility bill or other documentation showing the person’s name and
address of principal residence (must match address on non-compliant driver’s
license)
Visitors with a valid Department of Defense-issued ID card are not affected
by this change.
For more information about REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-
For information about visiting Fort Riley, go to www.riley.army.mil and
click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the
page.