2017 Cow Calf Conference this Friday

Mark your calendars for the 2017 Cow Calf Conference on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, Kansas. This conference is sponsored by the KSU Bovine Club and the Beef Cattle Institute. The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration is $135.

Cow Calf Conference Schedule

Schedule is subject to change

8:00 a.m. Registration Opens 8:25 a.m. Welcome 8:30 a.m. Role of Momentum in Cow-Calf Production – Dr. Bob Larson 9:00 a.m. Postpartum Anestrus: Importance and Assessment – Dr.Bob Larson 9:30 a.m. Timing of Heifer Breeding Relative to Cow Breeding – Dr. Bob Larson 10:00 a.m. Refreshment Break

10:30 a.m. Beef Cow Herd Planning: The Long View – Breeding Plan and Bull Selection – Dr. Bob Weaber 11:00 a.m. Matching Cows to Forage Production: Timing of Calving and Level of Cow Production – Dr. KC Olson 11:30 a.m. Beef Cow Herd Planning – Selecting Replacement Heifers (EPDs and other considerations) – Dr. Bob Weaber 12:00 p.m. Lunch 1:00 p.m. Using the BCI Pregnancy Analytics App/Interpreting Pregnancy Histograms – Dr. Bob Larson 1:30 p.m. Evaluating Reproductive Soundness of Heifers – Dr. Brad White 2:00 p.m. Monitoring BCS – Dr. KC Olson 2:30 p.m. Refreshment Break 3:00 p.m. Economic Considerations for Cow-Calf Operations (Within the Farm Gate) – Dr. Glynn Tonsor

3:30 p.m. Economic Considerations for Cow-Calf Operations (Outside the Farm Gate) – Dr. Glynn Tonsor 4:00 p.m. Reproductive Programs Targeted for Purebred Producers – Dr. Bob Larson 4:30 p.m. Suite of Reproductive Services for Cow-Calf Clients – Dr. Brad White 5:00 p.m. Adjourn

Directions to the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan can be viewed here.