2 MCC Men fall on the road in OT at #1 Randall

In a matchup of the top ranked teams in the NCCAA II the #2 MCC men’s basketball team went on the road and lost a heart breaker to #1 Randall Univ ersity, 96-87 in overtime. After falling behind early MCC caught fire from behind the three-point line and opened up a 31-19 lead. The Saints would battle back and tie score at 31, however MCC would stretch the lead out to 45-35 right before the half. In the last 15 seconds of the first half MCC would give up four quick points to go into the break with a 45-39 lead.

In the second half Randall scored the first bucket to trim the lead to four points, but MCC would push the lead back out to nine points at 49-40. From there Randall would slowly trim the lead and they took their first lead of the second half with under 8 minutes to go at 63-62. The remainder of regulation would see the teams trade leads. Gabe Awbrey hit a three-pointer with under a minute to play to give MCC a 81-80 lead. On their ensuing possession Randall would come up with an offensive rebound with 35 seconds to go, and then MCC fouled with 28 seconds to go and the Randall player hit one free throw to tie the game at 81. On the final play of the game Sterling Turner missed a difficult driving shot and the game went to overtime.

In overtime MCC would score the first bucket to take a brief lead, but that was the last time the Thunder would lead as the Saints hit big shots and were able to get to the free throw line to prevail. Ray McDonald led MCC with 23 points, while Nick Babalola had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Chance Houston had 16 points and Gabe Awbrey finished with 12 points.

MCC will be back in action this weekend in Iowa as they take on Emmaus Bible College and Faith Baptist Bible College.