Sheriff identifies Kansas man who died in car, train crash

MARION COUNTY – A Kansas man who died in a weekend car, train accident in Marion County has been identified.

Just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, a 1990 Geo driven by Nathan L. Parson, 29, Hutchinson, was southbound on Kansas 15 in Durham.

The vehicle was hit by a westbound Union Pacific train, according to a media release from The Marion County Sheriff.

The investigation determined the driver attempted to stop. The vehicle traveled under the crossing arms.

Parson was pounced dead at the scene. The crew on the train was not injured.