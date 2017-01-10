Riley County Arrests January 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 1200 block of Moro St. on January 9, 2017 at approximately 12:55 PM. Officers listed Kerry Kolzow, 33, of Manhattan, as a victim when he reported that he lost his debit card sometime the night of the January 7, 2017, and that someone had charged money to it since. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $645.00.

