Police: 2 Kansas women, man jailed on robbery and kidnapping charges

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating 3 suspects on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Just before 1p.m. on Monday, two women and a man allegedly forced David Martin, 33, Salina, out of his own car at gunpoint near the intersection of Beverly and Crawford, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

James Lorence, 33, Salina was driving the 2005 Chevy Impala when Martin was forced from the car.

Martin contacted police who spotted the car in the McDonald’s parking on E. Diamond Drive a few minutes later.

Lorence, 23-year-old Michelle M. Ausburn, Salina, and 35-year-old Jamie L. Demott of Bennington fled from the car, but were quickly apprehended.

All three were booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, felony theft, and criminal threats

Lorence was carrying a .22 handgun when he was arrested.

Lorence will also face a requested charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.