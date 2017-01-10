Kansas woman dies after crash with semi

COWLEY COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler Sebring driven by Claudine Lundy, 79, Burden, was southbound on U.S. 160 twelve miles east of Winfield.

The driver failed to yield at the junction and was hit by an eastbound semi.

The Chrysler rolled over into the southeast ditch.

Lundy was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miles Funeral Home. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The semi driver Luciano Enriquez-Arreola, 35, Wichita, was not injured.