Statewide risk assessment management workshops provides farmers with latest research

Non-convergence in futures markets will be one of the topics in the upcoming risk management workshops put on across the state by the Kansas State University agricultural economics department.

A new study by agricultural economics faculty members Art Barnaby, professor, and Daniel O’Brien, associate professor, highlights a change in the way farmers should think about insurance, cash contract and hedging strategies.

“Explaining why farmers are not allowed to deliver on futures when it clearly would be to their advantage to deliver is what makes the education difficult,” Barnaby said. “However, we do expect that participants at the end of the workshop will have a better understand of the impact of non-convergence on their farm, even if they don’t personally use futures. Futures have been used as a way to price cash grain for years — and that will happen even for farmers who pay no attention to futures.”

The new risk assessment management workshops will continue the tradition by Kansas State University of bringing the latest in cutting edge research directly to producers. Farmers from across the country are encouraged to attend.

Brochures and additional information on each workshop are available at agmanager.info/events/ram-risk-assessed-marketing-workshops. Preregistration is encouraged as space for each workshop is limited to 35 people. Workshops are $10 or those who preregister or $15 at the door.

Scheduled workshops:

Friday, Jan. 13 —Meade County Extension Office Conference Room, 407 E. Rainbelt, Meade. The preregistration period is closed, but contact Elly Sneath at 620-873-8790 or sneath@k-state.edu to register.

Friday, Feb. 10 —Great Bend Recreation Commission, 1214 Stone St., Great Bend. Preregister by Feb. 5 by contacting Alicia Boor at 620-793-1910 or aboor@k-state.edu.

Monday, Feb. 13 — Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway, Herington. Preregister by Feb. 8 by contacting James Coover at 785-263-2001 or jcoover@k-state.edu.