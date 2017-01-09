Kansas man jailed on drug, numerous traffic violations

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug and traffic violations.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Sheriff Sierra Thorne conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Main Street in the city of Great Bend for vehicle equipment violations, according to a media release.

The deputy discovered the driver Jesse Crumm, age 51, Stafford, was driving on a revoked license and is a

habitual violator.

He also had various insurance and registration violations and was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Crumm was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail for the drug-related charges and the applicable traffic charges.

Crumm posted a $10,000 bond and was released.