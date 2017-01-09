K-State Earns First National Ranking Since 2014

Kansas State registered a tie for 25th place in the latest Associated Press poll on Monday to earn its first national ranking since January 20, 2014.

The Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 Big 12), who are off to their best start since also opening the year at 13-2 in 2012-13, notched a national ranking for the 16th time under head coach Bruce Weber and the first time since being ranked No. 22 on January 20, 2014. The team has won two of its first three Big 12 games for the first time since 2014-15.

The national ranking will immediately be put to the test on Tuesday night, as K-State plays Tuesday night at upstart Texas Tech (12-3, 1-2 Big 12), which is a perfect 10-0 at home this season. The game will be televised nationally at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPNews from United Supermarkets Arena. The Wildcats are 8-2 all-time as the No. 25 team.

K-State returns home on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats will play host to top-ranked Baylor (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) at 3:30 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum on ESPNews. It will mark the seventh time that No. 1 has visited Bramlage Coliseum with the Wildcats winning each of the last three such meetings.

K-State will also host Lego Day on Saturday with activities set to begin when the doors open at 2:30 p.m., including multiple LEGO stations from Play-Well Teknologies. There will be a replica of the K-State campus made entirely of LEGO, an interactive LEGO basketball free throw catapult, a LEGO motorized block shot challenge and K-State vs. Baylor LEGO jousting monorail. Fans can also sign up to win a miniature Bill Snyder Family Stadium made entirely of LEGO.

