Get ‘Lost in Love’: Air Supply at McCain Auditorium Jan. 19

The award-winning group Air Supply will perform some of its numerous hits in a McCain Performance Series presentation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

The group, which is the duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, has produced top-selling hits since 1980 when “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world and was named song of the year. Seven top five singles later, Air Supply had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles.

Air Supply’s albums “Lost in Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Now and Forever” and “The Greatest Hits” have sold more than 20 million copies.

Tickets for Air Supply are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, by calling 785-5432-6428, or online at k-state.edu/mccain. Tickets for K-State students and kids 18 and under are half price for most seats.