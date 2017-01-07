Police: Kansas teen jailed after 2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest

Just after 8 pm on Friday Topeka Police Officers were dispatched to a local hospital on the report of two subjects arriving by private vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The subjects reported that the shooting occurred somewhere in the area of 14th and Western in Topeka.

After conducting interviews detectives arrested Herman Basquine, 19, Topeka, in the 1300 Block of SW Polk.

He is being held on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.