Judge delays competency ruling for Kansas man in woman-on-fire case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas judge is giving attorneys for a man accused of sexually attacking a woman before setting her on fire more time to have him mentally evaluated.

KAKE-TV reports 28-year-old Cornell McNeal of Wichita already has been evaluated twice, with the last one recommending that he be found competent to stand trial. Sedwick County Judge Warren Wilbert reviewed those findings but deferred ruling Friday on McNeal’s mental fitness.

McNeal is charged with capital murder in the November 2014 death of 36-year-old Letitia “Tish” Davis, who was a mother of four.

Davis was found at Fairmount Park near Wichita State University by a neighbor who heard her screaming and discovered her on fire. Davis sustained burns on more than half of her body and died eight days later.