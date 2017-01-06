West Anderson project to impact Anneberg Park, speed limits

West Anderson project update

Work continues to progress on the West Anderson project at the intersection of Anderson, Scenic and Kimball. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, the traveling public can expect to see lane shifts and potential traffic delays on Anderson Avenue near the entrance to Anneberg Park. Two-way traffic into the park will be maintained.

Construction will also begin to affect trail use on the north side of Anneberg Park. Watch for trail closure signs as work progresses in the area.

Speeds will be reduced to 20 mph through the entire project area, including on Kimball, Scenic and Anderson approaching the intersection and construction zone.

Please use caution and obey posted speed limits during this work.