West Anderson project to impact Anneberg Park, speed limits

Work continues to progress on the West Anderson project at the intersection of Anderson, Scenic and Kimball. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, the traveling public can expect to see lane shifts and potential traffic delays on Anderson Avenue near the entrance to Anneberg Park. Two-way traffic into the park will be maintained.
Construction will also begin to affect trail use on the north side of Anneberg Park. Watch for trail closure signs as work progresses in the area.
Speeds will be reduced to 20 mph through the entire project area, including on Kimball, Scenic and Anderson approaching the intersection and construction zone.
Please use caution and obey posted speed limits during this work.
Additional street closure updates
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, an inspection crew contracted by the City of Manhattan will inspect stormwater structures along Anderson Avenue between North Manhattan Avenue and 17th Street. This work will require lane restrictions. Two-way traffic will be maintained, but eastbound or westbound traffic may be temporarily reduced to one lane. Work should be completed by the end of business Wednesday, Jan. 11.
College & Claflin work extended
Lane closures on College Avenue and Claflin Road scheduled for this week will continue into next week due to weather conditions.
Southbound lanes of College Avenue between Dickens and Claflin will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to accommodate water repairs.
Westbound lanes of Claflin Road between Denison and Jarvis will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to accommodate water repairs.
The lane closures are expected to be in place through Friday, Jan. 13.
Marlatt Avenue now open
Marlatt Avenue between Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Casement Road reopened to thru traffic this week.