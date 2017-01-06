Riley County Arrests January 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for sexual battery on January 5, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. A female victim, 34, reported that her ex-husband, 35, sexually battered her in the northwest area of Manhattan on November 17, 2016. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be reported.

Officers responded to an injury accident that occurred in the 2200 block of Marlatt Ave. on January 5, 2017 at approximately 3:40 PM. Stan Wilson, 64, of Manhattan, was driving a black Toyota passenger car which struck a black Jeep SUV from behind. The Jeep was driven by Kelly Gay, 36, of Manhattan. Wilson was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment. Wilson was issued a citation for following too closely.

Marcus Miles, 43, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of Fremont St. on January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:10 PM. Miles was arrested on a Junction City Parole Office arrest and detain order for probation violation. Miles was not issued a bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Brewster Jones, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 3900 block of Zeandale Rd. on January 5, 2017 at approximately 10:25 PM. Jones was arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Each warrant had a bond of $3,000.00, setting Jones’ total bond at $6,000.00. Jones remained confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Claflin Rd. on January 6, 2017 at approximately 1:50 AM. Kellstrom Pharmacy was listed as the victim when an unknown suspect damaged a rear door with what appeared to be a prying tool. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

