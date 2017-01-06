Fire destroys Kansas home; 2 pets perish

BUTLER COUNTY –Officials in Butler County are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Douglas Street in Eldorado on Thursday evening.

The homeowner reported seeing smoke and found a fire in a bedroom, according to media release.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the entire front of home as well as the roof.

They were on scene for over an hour and a half getting the entire fire in the multilayer roof extinguished. The home was a complete loss.

Neither the owners nor the occupants had insurance. A church is helping the family.

Two pets perished in the fire.