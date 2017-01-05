Wanted Kansas man captured after vehicle gets stuck

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas wanted for absconding in a theft case was arrested Wednesday after he ran from a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Kenny Wayne Smith, 32, was spotted driving in the area of 4th & Wilshire Road just west of Hutchinson.

The deputy saw the car turn onto 4th and began to follow.

He did a check of the tag, which indicated it didn’t match the vehicle.

The driver began to speed up and the deputy turned on his lights and siren and the car sped away, going up a long drive in the 1700 block of west 4th.

The vehicle eventually got stuck.

Deputies identified the suspect as Smith and arrested him.

He faces potential charges of felony flee and elude, driving while suspended, illegal display and interference with law enforcement.

He was also arrested on the warrant for the earlier case. Bond in the case set at $6,450.

Smith has two previous theft convictions from 2014 in Reno County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.