Riley County Arrests January 5

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in the 6400 block of Fort Riley Blvd on January 5, 2017 at approximately 4:40 AM. Officers found that Erika Benko, 23, of New Cambria, Kansas, lost control of her silver Toyota passenger car when she slid off the road. Benko was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1500 block of Oxford Pl. on January 5, 2017 at approximately 5:30 AM. Officers listed Nicolas Birdsell, 23, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown male suspect entered Nicolas’ residence through the front door without his permission and shone a flashlight through the living room. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.