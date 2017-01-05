Plane engineering company moves to Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A European plane maker that established a U.S. engineering outpost in Wichita 14 years ago has moved to a new building at Wichita State University.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Airbus Americas Engineering’s final group of Wichita employees began working at the two-story, 90,000-square-foot building this week.

Brandi Chandler, who coordinated the multi-stage move for Airbus, says it began the first week of December and involved 300 employees.

Vice president of Airbus Americas Engineering John O’Leary says the transition “went extremely smooth.”

O’Leary says the move not only was a means to consolidate its work from two buildings to one, but was also a way to be closer to at university’s new Innovation Campus, where there’s a pipeline for the company’s future workforce.