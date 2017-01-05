Kan. man hospitalized after pickup rear ends KDOT snow plow truck

RILEY COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. on Thursday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Maxwell Kenneth Kelly, 28, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles east of Kansas 177.

The pickup rear-ended a KDOT Dump Truck with Plow Blade in the left lane blading snow south into the median with its emergency lights activated.

Kelly was transported to the hospital in Topeka.

The KDOT driver Gerald A. Cox, 54, Wamego, was not injured.

The Interstate was backed up for over an hour while crews clean up the accident.