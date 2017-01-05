Green Apple Bikes continue winter pick-up

The Green Apple Bikes winter round-up is well underway, but there are still around 100 bikes (of 500) unaccounted for.

Once several more of the bikes have been collected, GAB will re-deploy around 30 of the original white bikes. No green bikes are intended to be out until the spring launch during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 18th.

Social media suggests there are some hoarded bikes in garages/sheds and reporting of those bikes would be greatly appreciated. Like last year, it is anticipated that some bikes won’t be found until new ones are put out.

If you have a bike or know where one is located, please help by placing them in the street right-of-way, at any of the 16 sponsored racks across town, or report via text to 785-380-5968.