Riley County Arrests January 4

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jeremy Harper, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 3, 2017 at approximately 5:48 PM. Harper was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Harper was issued no bond on his warrant, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary and theft in the 1400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on January 3, 2017 at approximately 8:20 PM. Officers listed Alexus Williams, 19, of Manhattan, as a victim when they were alerted to Williams’ vehicle abandoned in an intersection and discovered it had been taken from Tires 4 Less sometime between 3:45 AM on January 1, 2017 and 6:00 PM on January 3, 2017. Missing from the vehicle were the speakers, amplifiers, and radio. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,385.00. Officers do not have a suspect at this time. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.