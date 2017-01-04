Police arrest Kansas suspect who vandalized city vehicles

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a suspect for vandalism on city vehicles in Goddard.

Police identified and arrested a suspect for slashing tires of the Goddard animal control vehicle. The adult male suspect was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday for criminal damage to property.

Police appreciated the help from the public to identify the suspect. His name was not released.

———

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a case of vandalism and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 1:30 a.m Wednesday the suspect vandalized two tires on a City of Goddard vehicle, according to a social media report.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Goddard Police Department at 794-2051 or 911.