Moran sworn in to 2nd Senate term, appointed to key committees

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was sworn-in for another term in the U.S. Senate and appointed to key U.S. Senate committees whose jurisdictions have a direct impact on our nation’s economy and the lives of Kansans. Sen. Moran will serve on the following committees for the 115th Congress:

U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation

U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations

U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works

U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

“The new Congress brings us a host of opportunities to help Kansans and all Americans,” said Sen. Moran. “Congress’s ability to make the kind of changes that will strengthen our national security, make healthcare accessible and affordable for more Americans, secure our border and make much-awaited changes to our immigration system, simplify our tax code, help local businesses thrive, and ensure our farmers and ranchers can continue feeding the country and the globe is enhanced when the legislative and executive branches work together. I look forward to supporting policies to create jobs and opportunities for every American.”

Chair of the Committee on Committees Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) said, “Senator Moran’s commitment to Kansas and its people is without question. He always puts Kansas first and with these committee assignments, Senator Moran will be well-positioned to deliver the results his constituents expect.”

In his continued role on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Sen. Moran will work to provide oversight on a wide range of issues affecting Kansas including communications, aviation, highways, rail, shipping, transportation security, fisheries, science, space, interstate commerce and others.

“Jerry Moran is not only a hard worker, he is a good friend,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “I look forward to working alongside him again on the Senate Commerce Committee in the 115th Congress and continuing to protect consumers and boost our economy.”

In continuing his membership on the Appropriations committee, Sen. Moran will be seeking ways to prioritize spending across the federal government and eliminate the out-of-control national debt.

“Our nation’s finances are in dire need of repair,” said Sen. Moran. “I remain committed to opposing runaway government spending and working to lower our national debt so that we don’t lay an impossible financial burden at the feet of our children and grandchildren. It is important for the American people to know not only how much the government spends but how money is spent.”

Sen. Moran has worked throughout his time in Congress to improve the quality of life for the nearly 250,000 veterans living in Kansas. He has served on both the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees and will continue this service in the 115th Congress.

“Our veterans who have served and sacrificed deserve the very best,” said Sen. Moran. “I’ve worked with the VA for years to follow through on our promises and provide the care and benefits veterans have earned. The quality of life of our veterans has always been and will continue to be a top priority for me.”

Sen. Moran joins the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works this Congress, where he will work to ensure that federal energy and environmental policy helps create jobs, harness the power of our domestic energy resources, and assist in the efforts to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure systems.

“This new role will give me the ability to make an impact on the daily lives of every Kansan, from the roads, bridges and highways they use to get to work and school to the infrastructure they depend on to run successful farms,” said Sen. Moran. “The Committee on Environment and Public Works plays a unique role in shaping energy and infrastructure policies that impact our ag community and fighting harmful ideas like re-listing the lesser prairie chicken as an endangered species or the administration’s misguided WOTUS rule.”

Finally, Sen. Moran will continue serving on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to study and address the unique problems of American Indian, Native Hawaiian and Alaska Native peoples and propose legislation to alleviate difficulties including education, economic development and land management.