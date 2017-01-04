Kansas man hospitalized after SUV overturns in Missouri

JACKSON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. on Tuesday in Jackson County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Jason R. Gaunt, 39, Clay Center, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Noland Road.

The driver lost control of the SUV. It traveled into the median, re-entered the highway and overturned.

Gaunt was transported to Center Point Medical in Independence.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the MSHP.