Kan. sex offender registration ordered for van driver who molested woman

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City transport van driver accused of sexually molesting a young woman who is developmentally disabled has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation.

The Kansas City Star reports that 75-year-old Terry Mize Curry was sentenced Tuesday in Johnson County for mistreatment of a dependent adult. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

Surveillance video captured Curry kissing and touching a 20-year-old woman who was a participant in a program for young adults with special needs. Court documents say he was heard on the video telling her he would lose his job and she would be taken out of the program if anyone found out.

Curry drove for the company that the Olathe school district contracted to provide transportation.