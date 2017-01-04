Buzzer Beater Lifts No. 3/2 Kansas Past K-State, 90-88

Junior Svi Mykhailiuk running lay-up at the buzzer proved to be the difference in a tightly-contested Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night, as No. 3/2 Kansas posted a 90-88 win over Kansas State in the 285th meeting between the schools in front of 16,300 fans at Allen Fieldhouse.

K-State (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) had a chance to go ahead late as sophomore Dean Wade’s 3-point attempt fell just short and the ball skated out of bounds. It was on the ensuing inbounds play that Mykhailiuk drove the length of the court and hit the game-winning shot to lift Kansas (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) to its 47th consecutive victory at home.

The 88 points were the second-most ever scored by K-State against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and the most since a 91-72 victory on February 7, 1962.

The Wildcats shot lights out for the entire 40 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the first half and 48.5 percent (16-of-33) in the second half to finish at 50.8 percent (31-of-61) for the game. K-State also shot 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from behind the arc, including a 50 percent (5-of-10) effort in the first half.

The game as a whole was evenly matched in almost every statistical category, as the teams tied in rebounds with 33 apiece, while each teams’ starters scored in double figures. K-State held a slight advantage in points in the paint, 46-44, while Kansas held a 19-17 edge in points off turnovers.

Wade paced five Wildcats in double figures with 20 points in the game, followed up by 17 points by senior Wesley Iwundu and 10 points by fellow senior D.J. Johnson. Sophomores Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each added 10 points apiece. It marked just the fourth time under head coach Bruce Weber that all five starters scored in double figures, including the second time this season.

Kansas was led by freshman Josh Jackson, who scored 22 points in the contest.