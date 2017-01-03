Structure Fire at 1501 Denison Avenue

On January 2 at 9:24 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1501 Denison Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found a two-story residential structure with light smoke showing. Crews entered the structure and quickly extinguished a fire in the basement apartment. The fire was contained within 10 minutes with a total of 16 firefighters responding on 6 fire apparatus.

Two occupants of the structure were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit without injury prior to arrival of fire crews. The residence received an estimated loss of $4,000 to the contents and $11,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Manhattan Church of Christ Inc of Manhattan, Kansas.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended cooking fire.