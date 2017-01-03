Riley County Arrests January 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Nicholas McMillan, 31, of Home, Kansas, was arrested in the 21000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on December 30, 2016 at approximately 4:00 AM. McMillan was arrested for flee and elude, driving under the influence, and reckless driving after McMillan fled from officers when they attempted to check his welfare due to his vehicle being stopped in the road. McMillan’s bond was set at $10,000.00. McMillan was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for burglary in the 1600 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on December 30, 2016 at approximately 10:30 AM. Office rs listed People’s Grocery as the victim when an unknown suspect entered the business sometime between 10:30 PM on December 29, 2016 and 7:50 AM on December 30, 2016, and took cash from a tip jar, checkout scanners, an ipod, and miscellaneous items throughout the store. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,362.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on December 30, 2016 at approximately 5:50 PM. Officers listed Joseph Kimbrough, 24, of Clay Center, and Lamunyon Cleaning and Restoration as victims when an unknown suspect entered Joseph’s vehicle and took a toolbox containing water restoration tools and his cell phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,730.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape, stalking, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in Ogden on December 30, 2016 at approximately 7:00 PM. A female, 30, was listed as a victim when she reported that she had been raped on November 12, 2016 by a male suspect who was known to her. The female also reported that the male damaged property at her residence and had been driving by her residence after the incident as well as texting her. Due to the nature of the crimes, no additional information will be released.

Ruben Balderas-Cruz was arrested at the Riley County Police Department on December 30, 2016 at approximately 11:50 PM. Balderas-Cruz was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of rape, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated criminal sodomy. Balderas-Cruz’s bond was set at $100,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery on December 31, 2016 at approximately 5:05 AM. Officers listed a 47 year old male, who reported that his 19 year old son pointed a pistol at him during an argument. The 19 year old male reported that his father battered him during the argument. Jacob Meyer, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested for aggravated assault at 3212 Valleywood Dr. Meyer’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Due to the nature of the crimes, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and battery in the 3700 block of Hawthorned Woods Cir. on December 31, 2016 at approximately 3:17 PM. Officers listed Keely Warnick, 18, of Manhattan, Brandon Loader, 19, of Clay Center, Kansas, and Trent Barnett, 21, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported being battered during an argument. Additionally, Warnick reported that she was threatened with a knife. Amanda Vestweber, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested at 3733 Hawthorne Woods Cir. on December 31, 2016 at approximatley 2:40 PM. Vestweber was arrested for aggravated assault. Vestweber’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Vestweber was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Seaton Ave. on January 1, 2017 at approximately 12:50 PM. Officers listed Daniel Schapaugh, 35, of Manhattan as the victim when an unknown suspect took a black Karavan trailer. Schapaugh reported that the trailer held a green canoe, and a black tool box with miscellaneous tools. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Browning Ave. and Dickens Ave. on January 1, 2017 at approximately 5:50 PM. Officers found that Kelly Vierck, 23, of Manhattan, was driving a gray Chevrolet passenger car and was struck in the intersection by Kately Pearson, 24, of Manhattan, who was driving a gray Ford SUV. Vierck was transported by EMS to Via Christi Hospital for treatment. Vierck was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign and no proof of insurance.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and endangerment of a child in the northwest area of Manhattan on January 1, 2017 at approximately 11:00 PM. A 30 year old male reported that 34 year old female known to him discharged a firearm during an argument. No injuries were reported. Jennifer Hollingsworth, 34, was arrested at 2430 Greenbriar Dr. on January 1, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. Hollingsworth was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Hollingsworth’s bond was set at $10,000. Hollingsworth was not confined at the time of this report. Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information will be released.

Michelle Olberding, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested at 4505 Freeman Rd. on January 2, 2017 at approximately 2:20 AM. Olberding was arrested on a Sedgwick County District Court warrant for theft. Olberding’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Olberding was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Moro St. on January 2, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Nathan Bean, 36, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged the front passenger side window, door, and mirror on his blue Dodge pickup truck sometime in the prior week. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Ciara Wooten, 28, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 2, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM. Wooten was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Wooten’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Hunting Ave. on January 2, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Greig Olney, 61, of Manhattan, as a victim when he reported that an unknown suspect took took a safe that contained approximately $1,100.00 worth of currency from his residence sometime between 4:30 PM on December 31, 2016 and 1:30 PM on January 1, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,130.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on January 2, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Officers listed Kevin Mott, 37, of Olathe, Kansas, who reported that an unknown suspect damaged the front passenger door and scratched the front passenger side window. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. on January 2, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Toni Davis, 25, of Manhattan, when an unknown suspect took a Gateway laptop computer from her residence sometime on December 14, 2016. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, battery, and criminal trespass in the 200 block of Cedar St. in Riley, Kansas on January 2, 2017 at approximately 9:47 PM. Officers listed Brayan Strom, 21, of Riley, Kansas, as a victim when he reported was struck in the head with a tire iron. Dalton Willbrant, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal trespass. Willbrant’s bond was set at $6,000.00. Willbrant was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.