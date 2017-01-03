Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions coming up next week!

Missoula Children’s Theatre’s traveling directors will cast up to 65 children in grades K-12 in this annual production. Auditions, rehearsals, and performances all take place in one week!



*This program requires no pre-enrollment. Auditions are open to all children in grades K-12. After auditions, the ones who are cast will then enroll.

Auditions:

Monday, January 9, 2017 4-6pm

Rehearsals:

Jan 9, 6:30-8:30pm and Jan 10-13, 4-8:30pm

Performaces:

Saturday, Jan 14, 2016 3pm and 7pm

Participation Fee:

$40