Kansas teen hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating what an apparent accidental shooting.

Just after 8 pm, Monday deputies from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 2203 Nickerson Blvd on the west side of Hutchinson for a 15-year-old that had been shot in the chest with a shotgun, according to a social media report.

It appears that two teens, including one who lived there and a friend that was visiting, had been out shooting shotguns earlier in the day.

They were on the backside of a barn and there was an accidental discharge, striking the friend in the left upper chest and left arm.

The young man was talking to officers and EMS at the scene and was been transported to Wichita by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Names are not being released at this time.

Sheriff Randy Henderson is expected to release additional detail on Tuesday.