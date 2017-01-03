Former RCPD Public Information Officer selected as new USD 475 Executive Director of Communications

Geary County Schools USD 475 has selected Mr. Matthew Droge as the new Executive Director of Communications, after reviewing several qualified applicants. Mat will start the New Year as the Director of Communications on January 2nd, pending Board approval. He will replace Hugh Davis, who resigned in November to be closer to his family who have been living in Lincoln, Nebraska for most of 2016. Hugh’s last day will be January 9, 2017.

Mat had served as a Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson for the Riley County Police Department. He comes to Geary County Schools following a successful career as both a polic e officer and leader in communications and public relations for law enforcement. He is also an experienced strategic and crisis communicator and plans to use these skills to assist the District with strategic planning for upcoming projects and events. His dedication to professionalism and engagement through various communication styles will assist Geary County Schools in building upon relationships with staff, parents, students, and community stakeholders.

“I look forward to seeing what this award winning district can accomplish in the future and am excited to be able to highlight the achievements of students and staff. I plan to get started by meeting district staff as well as meeting and continuing to build relationships with community groups,” stated Mat.

Mat has been recognized by an international community for his work in public relations for law enforcement and was recently nominated for a Harvard Innovations in American Government Award. He will begin work with the District’s Communications Coordinator, Christine Johnson and Media Specialist, Quilaztli Pastorelli on January 2, 2017. In an outline of his expectations, he lists the importance of building relationships both internally and externally in order to reach common goals within the community.

The Executive Director of Communications is largely responsible for overall district communication which includes media relations, web presence, social media, the text messaging system, and crisis planning. Mat will serve as the official school spokesperson and work to highlight the many accomplishments of Geary County Schools in print, broadcast, and online formats.