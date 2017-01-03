Former KSU student pleads not guilty to rape charges

A former K-State student facing multiple sex charges pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Riley County District Court.

Jared Gihring, 22, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and a third charge of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The victim of an alleged rape on April 26, 2014 alleges Gihring had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her while she was “unconscious or physically powerless,” according to court documents.

The victim of the second alleged rape and criminal sodomy charge, which occurred on October 6, 2015, says she was unable to give consent to sexual intercourse due to being intoxicated.

Both women allege K-State refused to investigate the alleged rapes because the incidents occurred off-campus, which has since led to two Title IX lawsuits being brought against the university.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Gihring on March 17 at 9 a.m. His trial is set for late May.