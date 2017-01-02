Trial nears in jackpot lottery rigging scandal; includes Kansas games

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As trials near for two brothers accused of conspiring to fix lottery games in Kansas, and 4 other states, new details are emerging about an additional rigged Colorado game and software on Indiana and Iowa lottery computers that a prosecutor says could have allowed additional games to be fixed had the conspiracy not been uncovered.

Trial for former lottery computer technology official Eddie Tipton is in February. His brother Tommy Tipton, of Texas, goes to trial in January.

They’re charged with ongoing criminal conduct along with Eddie Tipton’s friend Robert Rhodes, who reached a plea deal and will testify against the Tiptons.

Prosecutors allege Eddie Tipton hid a false number generating program on lottery computers that helped him predict numbers netting more than $2 million in winnings.

Attorneys for the Tiptons say the state can’t prove the charges.