Wettest, warmest in parts of Kansas in 2016

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service says 2016 was one of the wettest and warmest in Wichita’s history.

The Wichita Eagle reports Wichita got 50.6 inches of rain last year, the second-most precipitation in the city since records began in 1888. The highest amount was in 2008, when 53.82 inches of rain fell.

The only other year on record that Wichita received at least 50 inches was 1951, when it had 50.48 inches of rain.

How did Kansas fair with precipitation in 2016? Here are the totals and how it compares to normal annual precipitation #kswx pic.twitter.com/dsv549foTe — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 1, 2017



The city’s average temperature last year was 60.6 degrees, also the second-highest average yearly temp on record. The highest average temp was 61.4 in 2012. And 1954’s 60.1 was the only other time the average temperature was above 60.