Riley County Arrests December 30

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for theft at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and Vanesta Dr. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 2:20 PM. Officers listed Manko Windows as the victim when an unknown suspect took a Hilti cordless drill from a work truck. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $650.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Tammie Staatz, 48, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 4:25 PM. Staatz was arrested for possession of methamphetamine as well as two Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Staatz’s bond was set at $4,000.00 for possession of methamphetamine, and $1,000.00 for each failure to appear warrant for a total bond of $6,000.00, causing Staatz to remain confined at the time of this report.

Shannon Meireis, 35, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 4:25 PM. Meireis was arrested for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant. Meireis’ bond was set at $4,000.00. Meireris’ was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 800 block of Brockman Cir. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Tychelle Jones, 37, of Manhattan as a victim when she reported an unknown suspect entered her residence and took several items of jewelry, including 7 pairs of earrings, two rings, and a necklace. The incident occurred sometime between August 1, 2016 and December 26, 2016. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,710.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Austen Doyal, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2100 block of Patricia Pl. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 7:15 PM. Doyal was arrested for violation of a protection order as well as a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Doyal’s bond was set at $1,000.00 for the violation of a protection order, and $4,000 for the failure to appear warrant, for a total bond of $5,000.00. Doyal remains confined at the time of this report.

Nicholas McMillan, 31, of Home, Kansas, was arrested in the 21000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on December 30, 2016 at approximately 4:05 AM. McMillan was arrested for flee and elude, driving while under the influence, and reckless driving. McMillan’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to be confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to an accident in the 1200 block of Kearney St. on December 30, 2016, at approximately 3:00 AM. Officers found that Carlos Datson, 44, of Manhattan, was driving a Toyota passenger car and struck a parked Ford pickup. Carlos was transported by EMS to Via Christi for treatment.

