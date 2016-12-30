Police ask for help to identify Kansas armed robbery suspect, vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify suspects and the vehicle.

On the morning of November 16, the Speedy Cash, at 3133 East Douglas was robbed, according to a social media report.

Two unknown suspects made entry through the roof and confronted two employees at gunpoint.

The suspects took cash and then fled the business.

The vehicle is a white GMC Savannah cargo van. It may have a temporary tag. One of the windows on the passenger side was broken out and covered with plastic. There appears to be an area on the hood on of the vehicle where paint is missing.

There is additional damage and paint missing on the rear door of the van as well as damage to the driver’s side door. If you see this vehicle please call 911, for any additional information on this case you can call WPD Robbery section at (316) 268-4496 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.