Manhattan gears up for New Years Eve festivities

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and several locations around Manhattan are gearing up to kick off 2017 with a bang.
The second annual New Year’s Eve party at The Wareham will feature 80’s cover band The M80s! Tickets include dinner, party favors and reserved seating. The event will run from 7 pm to 2 amd and tickets are available for $50. This event sold out last year so get your tickets now!
This year’s New Year’s Eve party theme is Neverland at the Manhattan Arts Center! Be on hand to enjoy music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and a champagne toast at midnight. Things will get underway at 8 pm and tickets are $35 and $25 for military or students.On-line ticket sales will end at 12 noon on December 30.
And as always, don’t forget to be in Aggieville for the annual “Little Apple” drop. Saturday’s festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. and include music and fireworks.