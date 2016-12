Ring in the New Year with Flint Hills Super Heroes at the Flint Hills Discovery Center! The evening will include a variety of fun activities including a balloon drop at 9 p.m., kid’s dancing music, make superhero masks and decorating capes, snack on superpower food, a costume contest and much more!

Youth and Adult FHDC members: $14 | Youth and Adult non-members: $16 Under 2: free

To pre-register, please visit www.flinthillsdiscovery.org or call 785.587.2726