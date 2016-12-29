Riley County Arrests December 29

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –



Randall Simonds, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2500 block of Bellerive Dr. on December 28, 2016 at approximately 4:00 PM. Simonds was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for unlawful distribution of controlled substances and use of a communication facility for drug transactions. Simonds’ bond was set at $50,000.00, cau sing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on December 28, 2016 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Abbott Property Management Company, Jeffrey Geuther, 37, of Manhattan, Jeffrey Duff, 47, of Manhattan, Von Bolton, 41, of Manhattan, Mary Schuette, 28, of Wichita, Kansas, and Barbara Elliott as victims when an unknown suspect damaged several campers and RV’s in the Sunflower North storage unit facility. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for forgery and theft in the 1400 block of Poyntz Ave. on December 28, 2016 at approximately 12:00 PM. Officers listed Gaylord Stunkel, 80, of Manhattan, Capitol Federal Bank, and Community First National Bank as victims when Stunkel reported 2 suspects known to him forged 4 checks between December 20, 2016 and December 23, 2016. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,600.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of E. Poyntz Ave. on December 28, 2016 at approximately 8:30 PM. Officers listed Christian Reveles-Rodriguez, 19, of Wichita, Kansas, as a victim when a suspect entered his hotel room and took a Playstation 4, 2 Playstation 4 controllers, and 2 Playstation 4 games. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $520.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2200 block of Westchester Dr. on December 29, 2016 at approximately 12:10 AM. Officers listed Jasmine McLamb, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported a suspect known to her threw her phone against the wall.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.