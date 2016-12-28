Riley County Arrests December 28

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for burglary, vehicle burglary, and criminal damage to property in the 700 block of S. 16th St. on Dec ember 27, 2016 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed Mel’s Basement and Foundation, RM Baril General Contracting, Rick Reed, 54, of Manhattan, and Dennie Bayer, 69, of Manhattan, as victims when an unknown suspect(s) entered the property and damaged car windows and mirrors on multiple vehicles, damaged warehouse windows and doors, and broke locks in attempts to gain entry. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,990.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 13100 block of Kansas Ave. in Riley, Kansas on December 27, 2016 at approximately 4:50 PM. Officers listed Jeff Reichert, 54, of Riley, Kansas as a victim when an unknown suspect took the wheels and tires off of a Ford pickup sometime between December 1, 2016 and December 27, 2016. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,200.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Dr. on December 27, 2016 at approximately 9:00 PM. Officers listed Tristen Garner, 20, of Manhattan as the victim when a suspect known to him took his Samsung Galaxy S 7 and sold it to an automated cell phone machine. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.