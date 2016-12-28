Old Big 12 foes K State and Texas A&M meet in Texas Bowl

The Wildcats look to improve their winning streak to four games in this matchup of old Big 12 foes. The Aggies are looking to cap the season on a positive note after losing four of their last six games following a 6-0 start. Kansas State is in its seventh straight bowl game and the Aggies are appearing in a bowl for a school-record eighth straight season.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett vs. the Kansas State offensive line. This will likely be the final college game for Garrett, the junior consensus All-American who is predicted by some to be the top overall pick in 2017 draft. Garrett struggled with injuries this season but still managed to pile up 8 ½ sacks and 15 tackles for losses. He needs one sack to pass Von Miller (33) for fifth on the school’s all-time sacks list.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: DE Jordan Willis. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in sacks with 11 ½, which tied a school record, and he has 16 ½ tackles for losses.

Texas A&M: QB Trevor Knight. The graduate transfer from Oklahoma will wrap up his first and only season with the Aggies after throwing for 2,122 yards and 16 touchdowns, running for 594 yards and 10 more scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is Kansas State’s 20th bowl game and 18th under coach Bill Snyder. … The Wildcats are in a bowl for the seventh straight season and this is their second trip to the Texas Bowl. … Texas A&M RB Trayveon Williams became the first true freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards with 1,024 yards rushing. … Aggies WR Josh Reynolds has a touchdown reception in seven straight games. … Kansas State LB Elijah Lee leads the team with 98 tackles. … Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk needs 158 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season. … QB Jesse Ertz leads the team and is fifth among FBS quarterbacks with 945 yards rushing. … The Aggies have 27 rushing TDs this season after scoring just 13 last year.