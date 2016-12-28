First Day Hikes at Kansas State Parks this weekend!

Kick off 2017 with First Day Hike on New Year’s Day!

First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on New Year’s Day at local State Parks.

These hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, and enjoy nature and will be taking place at these location in Kansas…

Cedar Bluff State Park – This hike will feature the Agave Trail, which is rated as moderate and is 5 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Agave Trail trailhead at 9 a.m. Check Cedar Bluff State Park Facebook or call the park office, 785-726-3212, for more information or cancellation notice.

Clinton State Park – This event will feature the North Shores Trail, which is rated as moderate and is 2 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Clinton State Park office at 1 p.m. Hikers must be at least five years old. For more information or cancellation notice, see Clinton State Park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 785-842-8562.

Crawford State Park – This event will feature multiple trails rated easy to hike and are about 1.5 miles long. Hikers and runners will meet at the Beach Shelter at 11 a.m. For more information or cancellation notice call the park office, 620-362-3671.

Cross Timbers State Park – Hike the Post Oak Trail, which is rated as easy and is .5 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Post Oak Trailhead in Quarry Bay at 2 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided. Check Cross Timbers State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 620-637-2213, for more information or cancellation notice.

Eisenhower State Park – This hike will feature the Archery, Bike and Scooter trails, which are rated easy to moderate and are 1 to 2 miles long. Hikers should meet at Five Star and West Point campgrounds at 10 a.m. Coffee will be provided. Check Eisenhower State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 785-528-4102, for more information or cancellation notice.

El Dorado State Park – This hike will feature the Walnut River Trail which is rated as easy and is 2 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Walnut River Cabins at 1 p.m. Bottled water, hot chocolate and door prizes will be provided. Check the El Dorado State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 316-321-7180, for more information or cancellation notice.

Elk City State Park – Hike the South Squaw Trail, which is rated as easy and is 2.2 miles long. Meet at the Swimming Area parking lot at 10 a.m. Hot chocolate will be provided after the hike. Check the Elk City State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 620-331-6295, for more information or cancellation notice.

Fall River State Park – This event will feature the Ancient Trees Trail. Hikers should meet at the trailhead on Toronto Point at 2 p.m. The trail is rated as easy and is 1 mile long. Hot chocolate will be provided after the hike. Leashed pets are welcome. Check the Fall River State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 620-637-2213, for more information or cancellation notice.

Green Property – Pratt – This event will feature the Green Recreation Trail. Hikers should meet at the barn/shop at 2 p.m. for a 1-mile hike rated as easy. Hot chocolate will be provided after the hike. Call the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Operations Office, 620-672-5911, for more information or cancellation notice.

Kanopolis State Park – Buffalo Track Canyon Nature Trail is 2 miles long and rated as moderate. Hikers should meet at the park office at 10 a.m. Call the park office, 785-546-2565, for more information or cancellation notice.

Meade State Park – This hike will feature the West Trail, which is rated easy and is 1 mile long. Hikers should meat the West Trail trailhead at 2 p.m. Call the park office for more information or cancellation notice, 620-873-2572.

Perry State Park – This hike will feature Skyline, Mad Mile and Daisy Point trails. Hikers will meet at Perry State Park Biking/Hiking trailhead at 9 a.m. Trails are rated as easy to moderate and are 2.5-5.5 miles long. Leashed pets are welcome. Call the park office, (785) 246-3449, for more information and cancellation notice.

Pomona State Park – This hike will feature multiple areas. Hikers should meet at the Pomona State Park office at 12:30 p.m. Trails are rated as easy and are 4.5-5 miles long. Visit the Pomona State Park Facebook page or call the park office, (785) 828-4933, for more information or cancellation notice.

Prairie Dog State Park – This hike will feature the Steve Mathes North Trail, which is rated as easy and is 1.4 miles long. Hikers should meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Check the Prairie Dog State Park Facebook page or call the park office, 785-877-2953, for more information or cancellation notice.

Prairie Spirit Trail State Park – This event will feature the Prairie Spirit and Flint Hills trails. Hikers should meet at the Garnett Trailhead at 11 a.m. for the Prairie Spirit Trail hike, which is rated as easy. Hikers should meet at the large shelter in Ottawa’s Forest Park at 2 p.m. for the Flint Hills Trail hike.Visit the Prairie Spirit Trail Facebook page or contact the park office, 785-448-2627, for more information or cancellation notice.

Sandhills State Park – This hike will feature the Dune and Prairie trails, which are rated as easy and are 2 miles long. Hikers should meet at the park office before 10 a.m. Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided after the hike. Visit the Sandhills State Park Facebook page or call the office, 620-665-6248, for more information or cancellation notice.

Tuttle Creek State Park – Western Heritage Trail, which is rated as easy and is 2 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Tuttle Creek State Park office at 3:30 p.m. Visit the Tuttle Creek State Park Facebook page or call the park office, (785) 539-7941, for more information or cancellation notice.

Wilson State Park – This hike will feature the Cedar Trail, which is rated as easy and is .75 miles long. Hikers should meet at the Cedar Trail trailhead at 1:30 p.m. Visit the Wilson State Park Facebook page or call the office, 785-658-2465, for more information or cancellation notice.