KHP: Driver hospitalized after winds blow over semi on I-70

LOGAN COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Christmas Day in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by Fidel Dominguez-Dominguez, 50, Denver, CO., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Oakley.

The strong winds pushed the semi over and it came to rest in the driving lane on the passenger side.

High winds forecast 35-45mph this afternoon with gusts around 60 mph, mainly across far west central, SW KS #kswx pic.twitter.com/W8DN4eOIW1 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) December 25, 2016

Dominguez-Dominguez was transported to Logan County Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.